LG's 2020 8K TV line-up revealed, includes 65-inch models

CES – the world's biggest annual technology show – is set to be more 8K-centric than ever before when it kicks off next week, as TV manufacturers showcase their latest and greatest (and probably very expensive) 8K TVs.

LG, which is brazenly heralding itself "the company delivering the Real 8K experience", will naturally be one of them. The Korean giant has announced it will reveal eight brand-new 8K TVs at CES 2020, which sees 65-inch and 77-inch models joining LG’s existing 88-inch and 75-inch screen sizes. Due to smaller screen sizes, we can therefore expect lower prices than last year.

Topping the bill will be two models within LG's flagship Signature OLED 8K TV range, the 77-inch 77OLEDZX and the 88-inch 88OLEDZX. Sitting below them will be three LG NanoCell LCD TV ranges: Nano99, Nano97 and Nano 95 – each available in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes.

(Image credit: LG)

The 8K OLED and LCD TVs for 2020 naturally promise an improved performance over last year's 8K models, which included the OLED88Z9PLA – in part thanks to a next-gen processor. The a (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor uses a deeper learning processing engine than before to offer "optimised picture and sound quality".

Its AI Picture Pro processing works to identify, fine-tune and sharpen faces to produce more natural skin tones and clearer facial features. Meanwhile, another tool called Auto Genre Selection exists to optimise picture quality depending on the type of content you're watching.

While the upscaling of HD and 4K material is of vital importance to 8K TVs in this 8K-content-less age, the eight new LG models will also be capable of playing native 8K content through its HDMI and USB inputs. With codec support for HEVC, VP9 and AV1, the latter of which is being backed by the likes of YouTube, LG’s 8K TVs will support 60fps 8K streaming.

(Image credit: LG)

As LG announced in the final days of 2019, all eight sets will bear the 8K logo demonstrating that they meet the Consumer Technology Association's official 8K specification, which, unlike the alternative 8K program set by the 8K Association and backed by Samsung, includes parameters for contrast modulation. LG actually says that every model exceeds the certification's threshold.

We're just days away from seeing the inevitable beauty of these LG 8K TVs on the CES showfloor, where we will also expect to see the company's 4K OLED and LCD line-up for 2020 too. Oh, and that spectacular-looking new rollable OLED of course.

