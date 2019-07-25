LG 2019 TVs will get AirPlay 2 update today

AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support will arrive on LG 2019 TVs via a firmware update today (25th July).

It comes a few days earlier than expected. Only on Tuesday did a tweet from LG's Australian Twitter account (as spotted by 9to5Mac) read: "Homekit is releasing in 1 week. Users require iOS 12.4 update to do Airplay2."

Owners of any 2019 LG OLED TV, NanoCell TV and UHD TV with ThinQ AI capability will receive the update.

AirPlay 2 support allows 2019 LG TV owners to connect it to any AirPlay-2 compatible speakers to create a multi-room system. Other benefits of AirPlay 2 include improved audio buffering, integration with Siri voice control and multiple control access across iOS devices (a useful touch for multi-room streaming).

HomeKit, meanwhile, allows the control of the TVs via the Siri or Home app.

The two features were detailed in the 2019 TVs' specification upon launch and scheduled to land ‘mid-year’. They follow the Alexa voice control update, which rolled out in the US in May, and in other markets in June.

