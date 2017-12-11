Announced earlier this year at the Munich High End Show, the Pulse VI (the fourth-gen iteration) is now finally available.

While the Pulse III was dedicated to digital with a handful of inputs, the new Pulse takes that commitment further with a higher digital input count, and aptX Bluetooth for offline streaming from a smartphone or tablet.

Alongside 80W of power, it features a 32-bit/384kHz Sabre DSD-capable DAC feeding seven digital inputs, including USB Type-B and Type-A, as well as three optical and coaxial sockets apiece.

Legacy connections include five line-level RCAs and a MM/MC phono stage taken from Leema’s standalone Essentials model (£600) for connecting a turntable.

Outputs include two pairs of preamp outputs, and headphone and fixed-level record outputs.

The Pulse IV is available now in either black or silver, priced £2300.

