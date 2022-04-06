Latest iPhone 14 Pro camera rumours suggest larger sensor compared to iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro has long been rumoured to have a 48MP camera. Now, a new leak suggests that the device will boast a 57 per cent larger sensor and smaller pixels (via Macrumors).

The leak originates from microblogging site Weibo user Fishing 8, who claims the iPhone 14 Pro's 48MP camera will use much smaller pixels compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max (1.22µm vs 1.9µm). The result? More detail in every image.

As for the giant sensor, it's thought to have been sourced from Sony and measures 1/1.3-inches in width, making it 21.2 per cent wider than the 1/1.65-inch sensor in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Sounds marginal – but the extra width translates to an area increase of 57 per cent, meaning the iPhone 14 Pro's sensor should capture a lot more light and thus produce crisper digital images.

It's not all change, though. The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to stick with the same Dual Pixel Auto Focus (DPAF) system that debuted on the iPhone 6 in 2014, and continue to record 16:9 HDR video at 60fps.

Elsewhere, yet another iPhone 14 Pro leak points to 20 per cent thinner bezels. CAD drawings published by Twitter user ShrimpApplePro (via Macrumours) suggest a 0.5mm decrease.

One explanation is that the iPhone 14 Pro's thinner bezels could free up more room for advanced innards such as the rumoured "pill-shaped" and "hole-punch" front camera array.

Of course, Apple has yet to breathe a word about iPhone 14, let alone comment on the size of its camera sensor or bezels. And while both tipsters are credible leakers, Fishing 8 doesn't usually post about the iPhone.

The iPhone 14 family – thought to be two standard models and two higher-end Pro handsets – is expected to debut in September 2022. Stay tuned and we'll bring you all the latest iPhone 14 rumours before then.

MORE:

Save big with today's best iPhone deals

Decisions decisions: iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: which should you buy?

Uncover the best unlocked phones for every budget