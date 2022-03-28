iPhone 14 rumour: bigger camera bump due to new 48MP sensor, analyst says

More on the bigger camera bump rumoured for the iPhone 14 Pro models. As thought, this will be due to a higher-resolution camera sensor, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reckons. Kuo has also shared more details of the new sensor.

Last week leaked schematics revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have a bigger camera bump on the rear. They also detailed thicker bodies for both handsets, presumably to make room for more advanced innards.

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max's 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP's 7P lens will increase by 5-10%. https://t.co/lrwgmnLNceMarch 27, 2022 See more

Now Kuo has repeated the rumour that the iPhone 14 Pro models will have a 48MP main camera sensor. That would be quite an upgrade on the iPhone 13 Pro models' 12MP. He went on to offer the most detailed look yet at the rumoured new sensor: "The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP's 7P lens will increase by 5-10%."

A bigger sensor would obviously require a larger camera bump to accommodate it.

Apple has offered 12MP main sensors on its iPhones since the iPhone 6S in 2015. That's much lower spec (on paper) than most of its rivals – for example, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts a 108MP main sensor. More megapixels make for more detail in a photo. There's a lot more to camera performance than mere megapixels, of course, and Apple's shooters constantly rank among the finest on modern smartphones. Still, it's about time Apple refreshed the megapixel count after seven years.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are also thought to have larger bodies than their predecessors, though only marginally so. Apple is thought to bin the notch on the screen, and replace it with two cutouts: one hole punch and one pill-shaped.

The new iPhones are expected this September – stay tuned for more rumours and leaks before then.

MORE:

Save big with today's best iPhone deals

Decisions decisions: iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: which should you buy?

Uncover the best unlocked phones for every budget