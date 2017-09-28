Last year, KEF collaborated with high-end Porsche Design to puts its stamp on the lifestyle market with a Bluetooth speaker and two pairs of wireless headphones.

Of the latter, the Space One over-ear headphones offer active noise cancellation while the Motion One in-ears are wireless.

The new Space One Wireless, however, combine both features. They promise an impressive 30 hours of (aptX) Bluetooth and active noise-cancelling playback from a single charge - if proven, it means they have more stamina than the class-leading Bose QuietComfort 35s, Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless and Sony WH-1000XM2. Which would be a good start.

While similar to the Space One in looks, the design of the Space One Wireless has been “refreshed and refined” - it now features a Porsche Design logo on the earcup flap.

Behind that suave exterior sit 40mm full range drivers, 20mm neodymium magnets and a “lightweight” voice coil designed to deliver “crisp, spacious and highly dynamic” sound.

The Space One Wireless headphones are available from October, priced £350. The competition is tough at that price indeed, so naturally they'll have to prove themselves beyond the crisp looks and aspirational branding.

