Orange’s new 'O' Edition MKII headphones aim to offer enhanced audio performance, but cut a unique design feature

Orange, best known for its iconic guitar amps, has launched new 'O' Edition MKII wireless headphones.

The set succeeds the original 'O' Edition from many moons ago. The wireless ANC headphones are being pitched as direct rivals to key sets including the Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT featured in our best wireless headphones guide.

Building upon the original 'O' Edition, these second-generation cans feature 40mm close voice-coil drivers, engineered to deliver what Orange describes as "excellent dynamic range and depth with well-defined, flawless, high-quality sound".

Among the MKII's key features is its three-preset active noise cancellation system, which can be controlled either via a physical button, or using the dedicated Orange Amps app.

The app offers all the expanded functionality you’d expect, including full ANC personalisation to maintain awareness of ambient sounds when desired, along with a 10-band equaliser for precise frequency adjustments.

The right earcup houses touch-sensitive controls for playback, call handling and volume adjustment, while an integrated microphone lets you jump on calls in between listening sessions.

Connection options include Bluetooth 5.2 and a standard 3.5mm input for those who prefer wired listening.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Battery performance is quoted as up to 50 hours of playback between charges. There’s also a handy quick-charge feature which promises to deliver seven hours of use from a mere 15-minute top-up via USB-C.

(Image credit: Orange Amplification)

With rotating cushioned ear cups, a case, an adjustable headband, and a foldable design, there’s plenty going for them, on paper at least.

But while we’ll have to wait for an in-person listen before we can cast our verdict on the sound, we can confidently say that we’re a little disappointed on the design front.

Based on the press images, while they’re far from ugly, they lack all the character and soul of their MKI predecessors (above), which sported a more vintage-inspired look, complete with an eye-catching adjustable metal headband, laden with intricate engravings.

Sure, that might be too much for some, but in a world filled with similar-looking tech, it’s always nice to see companies experiment.

If you do fancy rocking a more muted pair of orange and black headphones, the 'O' Edition MKII are available now, priced at £169 in the UK, $229 in the US, and AU$351.10 in Australia, directly from Orange.

MORE:

Best headphones: the best-sounding pairs for music fans

These high-end wired headphones promise long-lasting comfort and a wide, spacious sound

Wired vs wireless headphones: which is better?