JLab Epic Air Sport true wireless earbuds boast 70-hour battery life

These are the Epic Air Sport headphones by JLab - and they're epic by name and epic by nature.

Just yesterday, Cambridge Audio launched its Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds with a 45-hour battery life that is very rarely heard of. More often than not, figures around durability are half that.

That said, less than 24 hours later we already have news of a contender for endurance. The Jlabs promise a marathon 70-hour battery life. The buds themselves last 10 hours before needing juicing up, while the carry case doubles as a portable charger, adding a staggering 60 hours to the mix.

That's almost three days of uninterrupted listening. Or a fair few Ironmans...

As the name suggests, they're a sport-focussed pair. Their IP66 rating means they're sweat- and dust-proof, they're controlled using touch controls on the earbuds, and the Be Aware Audio feature lets in sounds from the outside world – handy for staying safe while running.

The ear hook design promises to keep them in place during workouts, too.

They will be up against some stiff competition. The wireless earbuds space is getting pretty crowded now, with the Apple AirPods, Beats Powerbeats Pro, Bose SoundSport Free and Sony WF-1000X all clamouring for your attention. But with a class-leading battery life, that certainly gives them an edge.

The JLab Epic Air Sport are available to pre-order now for $149.99, and will land at Best Buy in July.

MORE:

Best wireless headphones

Best noise-cancelling headphones

Best running headphones