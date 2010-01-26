Trending

Ixos delivers Divo 2.1 speaker system for TV, PC or iPod

Stylish Ixos Divo 2.1 speaker system is designed to boost the sound of your TV, PC, iPod or MP3 player

The Ixos Divo 2.1 is designed for use with TVs, PCs, games consoles, iPods or MP3 players. It can be added to a flatscreen TV to boost its sound, or as an iPod dock that will charge your iPhone/iPod and sync with iTunes via USB.

But it isn't just for iPods: stereo phono and a 3.5mm inputs mean that it can be connected to almost any audio source, boosting the sound via its 'mini tower' stereo speakers and separate subwoofer.

Key technical features include:

• Universal iPod dock
• Plays, charges and synchronises with a computer's iTunes library
• 'Acoustic Air Spring' passive radiator subwoofer
• Audio cables engineered by IXOS
• 3.5mm auxiliary input for laptops and portable music devices
• Stereo phono inputs for CD/DVD players and TV audio outputs
• System remote control with iPod functionality
• System frequency response: 20Hz to 20kHz
• Total system power (RMS): 48 Watts
• Speaker drivers: 2 x 50mm midrange, 1 x 15mm tweeter

