The Ixos Divo 2.1 is designed for use with TVs, PCs, games consoles, iPods or MP3 players. It can be added to a flatscreen TV to boost its sound, or as an iPod dock that will charge your iPhone/iPod and sync with iTunes via USB.

But it isn't just for iPods: stereo phono and a 3.5mm inputs mean that it can be connected to almost any audio source, boosting the sound via its 'mini tower' stereo speakers and separate subwoofer.

Key technical features include:

• Universal iPod dock

• Plays, charges and synchronises with a computer's iTunes library

• 'Acoustic Air Spring' passive radiator subwoofer

• Audio cables engineered by IXOS

• 3.5mm auxiliary input for laptops and portable music devices

• Stereo phono inputs for CD/DVD players and TV audio outputs

• System remote control with iPod functionality

• System frequency response: 20Hz to 20kHz

• Total system power (RMS): 48 Watts

• Speaker drivers: 2 x 50mm midrange, 1 x 15mm tweeter

