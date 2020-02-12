ISE 2020: Audio Pro adds SP-3 to custom install speaker range

Audio Pro isn't only in the business of turning out Award-winning multi-room systems, it also has a growing pro audio segment, Audio Pro Business. And the latest addition to the range, which is on show at ISE 2020, is the Audio Pro SP-3.

Running on 1.9 GHz wireless frequency to avoid the interference found on busier bands, the wireless speaker has an integrated mount designed to slot straight into track systems for lights, making it a simple install.

With a range of up to 100 metres and weighing 2.1kg, it carries the same design aesthetic as the company's existing range of consumer speakers and borrows the driver technology.

Inside is a 2 x 25 watts digital Class D amplifier, powering a 2-way bass reflex design with a 0.75-inch soft dome tweeter and a 4.5-inch bass driver.

The SP-3 joins the SPW-5 in-wall/in-ceiling speaker, SUB-3 wireless subwoofer, TX-1 wireless transmitter and the VOL-1 wireless volume control in the Audio Pro Business range.

