iPlayer to launch on Xbox One 'by 2015'

By News 

If you own an Xbox One and have been waiting patiently for the arrival of iPlayer, it now appears that your wait is at an end, after the corporation confirmed its on-demand player is due to be made available on the console.

BBC executive product manager Marcus Parnwell said the aim was to launch iPlayer on Xbox One "by the end of the year", having unveiled the updated version of the service – designed specifically "for a multiscreen world" – in March.

It comes as the corporation announced that iPlayer had been made available on even more smart TVs, Blu-ray players and set-top boxes – taking the total number of compatible devices to more than 1,200 (with a number of 2014 models among them).

In a blog post, Parnwell said this year's models from Bush, Philips, Samsung and Sony are among the latest devices to offer the new-look iPlayer. Owners can expect the changes to come into effect over the coming week.

