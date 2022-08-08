How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 – the tech giant's August showcase dubbed "a new way to flex" – kicks off on Wednesday, 10th August, at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6pm AEST.

The event is tipped to feature a few big reveals, including the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 smartphones. There's also talk of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro appearing alongside a new Galaxy Watch.

Just like the 2020 and 2021 events, Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will be a virtual event. Everyone's invited and it's completely free to watch on Samsung's website and YouTube channel.

So, grab yourself some popcorn and get settled in for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022. Here's how to tune in and more on the new products we're expecting to launch...

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 start time

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 starts at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6pm AEST on Wednesday, 10th August 2022.

The event is expected to last for at least an hour, although it could easily stretch to 90 minutes or beyond. Samsung confirmed the event back on the 20th June with a release of a cryptic puzzle. An official teaser trailer followed on the 10th July.

Here's a list of keynote start times around the globe:

Los Angeles, California: 6am PST

6am PST New York, New York: 9am ET

9am ET Halifax, Canada: 9pm AST

9pm AST London, United Kingdom: 2pm BST

2pm BST Berlin, Germany: 3pm CEST

3pm CEST Delhi, India: 6.30pm IST

6.30pm IST Sydney, Australia: 6pm AEST

6pm AEST Seoul, South Korea: 10pm KST

How to watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live stream

Samsung will stream Galaxy Unpacked live at Samsung.com/unpacked (opens in new tab).

You can also watch this week's Unpacked event via Samsung's YouTube channel. We'll post a link to the live stream when it becomes available.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 official trailer

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 comes almost exactly 12 months after Unpacked 2021. That event launched the Samsung Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, so it follows that we will see the successors to those coming up at this year's event.

Both devices are expected to be minor – but important – upgrades over their predecessors. The Flip 4 should have a bigger battery and less noticeable screen crease, while it's looking like the Z Fold 4 will have camera upgrades and a different aspect ratio for the screen.

We're also waiting on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. There's a rumour that Samsung's next true wireless buds could launch before the Galaxy Unpacked event, but with time running out, it looks like Samsung is saving them for Unpacked.

Leaked unofficial renders (opens in new tab) show new buds with a similar design to the current Galaxy Buds Pro, with the main difference being a new purple finish. Meanwhile, the latest specs leak tips the Buds 2 Pro for advanced "Intelligent" noise-cancelling, 10mm drivers and support for 360 Audio.

Elsewhere, Samsung is expected to unveil the fifth generation Galaxy Watch. The new timepiece is tipped to come in a pricy 'Pro' edition, made from titanium and scratch-proof sapphire glass.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2022 is just around the corner, so stay tuned to What Hi-Fi? for all the big announcements.

