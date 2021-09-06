Streaming deal! Enjoy 3 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited

It's an exciting day for music lovers: Amazon is offering access to three months free Amazon Music Unlimited. The music streaming service typically costs $9.99 a month ($7.99 for Prime members), so this deal saves you up to $30. The offer is only available to new customers who haven't previously taken advantage of a free trial.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers over 75 million songs, thousands of playlists and millions of songs in lossless and hi-res audio. Three months after signing up, your subscription will automatically renew for $9.99 a month ($7.99 for Prime members) but you can cancel it at any time.

We're fans of Amazon Music Unlimited. With its wide-ranging song catalogue and generous three-month free trial, it’s a very credible Spotify and Apple Music rival.

This deal gets you an Individual plan, which provides access to 75 million tracks, thousands of playlists and stations, as well as offline playback and hands-free listening using Alexa. There are also no pesky adverts.

Amazon Music HD, the company's lossless and hi-res audio service, is now free for all Amazon Music users. So the free trial gets you access to 70 million songs in CD-quality and hi-res audio – double the bitrate of many standard music streaming services.

If you own any Echo devices (2nd Gen and newer), Fire TVs and Fire Tablets, these all support HD audio quality. Should you own an Amazon Echo Studio, you’ll also be able to enjoy Amazon’s catalogue of 3D audio tracks (encoded in either Dolby Atmos or Sony 360 Reality Audio) via Amazon Music HD.

Amazon Music Unlimited is compatible with smartphones and tablets via its Android and iOS apps; PCs and Macs via either its web player or desktop app; Fire tablets and Fire TVs; some in-car entertainment systems; Sonos multi-room wireless speakers; Bluesound and NAD BluOS devices. It’s worth noting that you can’t actually access CD-quality music or hi-res tracks in Amazon Music HD through your browser, though. This can only be done through the dedicated desktop and mobile apps.

For those looking to enjoy high-quality tracks at a reasonable price, Amazon Music Unlimited is a tempting option. And, now that you can get your first three months free, its lure is even greater.

