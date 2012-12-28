Amazon is running its Boxing Day Deals Week until January 1st with a series of lightning deals on selected electrical goods, Blu-rays and DVDs.

Today's offers include discounts on the Hauppauge HD PVR 2 Gaming Edition, Philips 46PFL3807T 46in Full HD TV, Philips 22PFL3207H 22in Full HD TV, Heroes Season 1-4 on DVD, Sony CMT-MX550i micro hi-fi system with iPod dock and The Amazing Spiderman on 3D Blu-ray.

And there are further savings on some Samsung, Sony and Panasonic TVs. For example, the Samsung UE46ES6710 46in 3D smart TV is down to £780 and the Panasonic TX-L55DT50B 50in LCD/LED model is reduced to £1400.

Also on Amazon are plenty of MP3 album downloads for less than £5, selected Kindle books from 99p and buy one/get one half price on some Kindle accessories.

Head on over to the Amazon website for these and many more deals.

