Well, we've just tested a whole range of 19-22in models in the January 2010 issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision (on sale now), and to help you get the best small TV for your cash, we've been trawling the web for some hot deals.

So here's our selection of today's bargain buys from just £170, in sizes ranging from 19in-26in:

1) Toshiba 19AV615D: £169.99 from Amazon

2) Samsung LE19B450: £178 from RGBDirect

3) LG 22LU5000: £264.50 from 1st Audiovisual

4) Samsung LE26B450 (Best Buy in our 2009 Awards): £289.94 from Dixons

5) Sony KDL-19S5710: £294.98 from 1st Audiovisual

We'll be publishing more reviews of some of these TVs on whathifi.com later today, so keep checking back here for the latest info. And you can see all our other TV Best Buys here.

