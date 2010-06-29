One of our eagle-eyed Forumites, matengawhat, has just spotted a great deal on this over on Play.com, which is offering the Air Audio Design iPod dock for just £29.99, down from £79.99.
You also get a free iPod accessory as part of the deal.
And if even £30 is too much, there's the travel version of the Indigo dock for a bargain-tastic £14.99.
Published 18/03/10
Air Audio Designs describe themselves as "young, vibrant Docklands-based innovators in design, materials and solutions for getting the most from your music".
The first fruits of their labours are these two stylish, aluminium-bodied Indigo iPod docks. There's a compact travel version for £39.99, and a larger one selling for £69.99.
Each dock has a pair of Neodymium drivers for "enhanced stereo sound", and they run off the mains or batteries. An ultra-thin remote control is included as standard, and there's an input for connecting other portable devices.
They're available from hmv.com, play.com. easyishop.co.uk, Tec7, Dixons Travel and House of Fraser.