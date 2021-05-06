Hisense's feature-packed 2021 TV range is headlined by flagship Dual Cell model

Hisense has unveiled its 2021 range of TVs, featuring what it is referring to as a Dual Cell 4K ULED TV.

Despite being best known as a value-for-money player in the TV market, Hisense has made big moves in the past few years, and its new lineup demonstrates an intention to deliver on technical innovation as well as affordability.

With its flagship model, the U9DG, Hisense pioneers a unique ‘dual cell technology’ that layers a luminance control panel behind a 4K panel. By combining a monochrome and a coloured image, Hisense says the U9DG can manage colour and greyscale much more precisely. But that's not all; the 75-inch screen also features two million local dimming zones and incorporates quantum dot technology that Hisense claims offers 1000 nits of peak brightness and a dynamic contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1.

Running Android TV, with Google Assistant voice control baked in, the U9DG isn't short on next-gen features. It has 4K@120Hz, VRR, ALLM, FreeSync and HDMI 2.1 ports, making it an attractive proposition for gamers. There’s support for a wide range of dynamic vision formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, as well as Filmmaker mode and IMAX Enhanced. Sonically it boasts front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos and WiSA certification, too. Costing $3500, the Hisense U9DG will be available from mid-2021.

Elsewhere, the Chinese brand is making its 8K debut with the U800GR, which is set to be the first 8K TV operating the Roku TV platform. The 75-inch set naturally offers AI upscaling of 4K and HD content, and sports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The U8800GR will cost $3199 when it's launched this summer.

If 75 inches of panel doesn't cut for you, then you may instead be interested in Hisense's previously announced L5 4K Laser Cinema, an ultra-short throw projector that can throw a 120-inch 4K image when placed just 14-inches from a vertical surface.

The DLP projector uses a single X-Fusion blue laser light source and phosphor colour filter for a claimed brightness of almost 2700 lumens and more than a billion colours, while built-in Android TV brings support for a plethora of popular streaming apps and a voice remote for using Google Assistant. The L5 4K Laser Cinema is on sale now for $4999.

Within the more modest price bracket, Hisense has the U8G ULED with a 1500-nit peak brightness (that's more than the top two TVs in the range), 360 local dimming zones and support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, as well as eARC, FreeSync Premium and VRR. Available in 55- and 65-inch sizes, the U8G costs $949 and $1299 respectively and is available now.

The U7G, meanwhile, is tailored to gamers with a 4K@120Hz screen featuring VRR, ALLM, FreeSync and HDMI 2.1 ports. It comes in 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes, starting at $749 and will be available in the summer.

Last and, yes, least is Hisense's entry-level ULED TV. The U6G has a lower spec 60Hz panel, 600 nits of peak brightness and 60 dimming zones. It retains support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ and HDR10. The U6G operates with an Android TV platform, including Google Assistant with voice-activated remote and Chromecast capability. Available in 50-, 55-, 65- and 75-inch models, the U6G is on sale now, ranging from $500 to $1100.

