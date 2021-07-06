HiFi Rose adds a third premium streamer to its UK lineup

Soon after introducing itself to the UK in April with two premium streamers, Korean audio specialist HiFi Rose is unveiling a third: its newest RS250 network streamer, DAC and pre-amp.

For those already familiar with the brand, the RS250 is billed as a more affordable alternative to the flagship RS150 – boasting the same broad set of features with some reduction in inputs/outputs, and housed in a smaller chassis inspired by the RS201 E design.

The RS250 boasts a high-performance ESS9038 flagship DAC and linear power supply, with an 8.8-inch LCD multi-touch screen that promises wide viewing angles within its bijou aluminium case work.

There's support for digital audio playback up to 32-bit/768KHz (PCM) and DSD512 (Native DSD) and you can stream music from your network or attached devices through the built-in Rose OS Music app. Apple Airplay, Roon Ready and Spotify Connect streaming are included, as are built-in Qobuz and Tidal apps – and the RS250 is an MQA certified device for full playback of Tidal Masters tracks.

The bespoke Rose OS apps offer access to video services, podcasts, and radio playback from iOS and Android devices, and a desktop app is promised for later in 2021.

(Image credit: HiFi Rose)

(Image credit: HiFi Rose)

In terms of connectivity, there's an HDMI out for 4K video output to a connected TV (via Tidal, Rose Tube or Video apps), wi-fi, DLNA, ethernet and Bluetooth 4.0 (AD2DP SINK, AVRCP v1.3) plus space for Micro SD, USB or SATA storage devices. A Bluetooth remote control is also included.

The HiFi Rose RS250 is available now from Henley Audio in the UK, priced at £1949.

