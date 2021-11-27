Here's how you can get 6 months FREE Disney+ this Black Friday weekend

Are you searching for a Disney+ Black Friday deal? You've come to the right place – you can make a saving on the Award-winning streaming service this weekend.

Earlier this month, to celebrate "Disney+ Day" (basically the service's birthday), the House of Mouse offered its streaming service for just $1.99 for the first month. Unfortunately that deal expired and hasn't returned for Black Friday.

However, there are a couple of ways to make a saving if you're looking to sign-up to the streaming service ahead of the holidays.

Firstly, the obvious way - you can save $15 if you sign-up for an annual subscription. Simple.

Fancy a bigger saving? The sneaky way is to sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited, which is offering six months of Disney+ completely free.

After the six month promotion period ends, you are free to to cancel completely with no charge or choose to begin paying the standard $7.99 a month for Disney Plus on top of the Amazon Music subscription.

Disney+ $95.88 Disney+ $95.88 $79.99 for a one-year subscription (save $15)

Get access to Disney's Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and Star Wars content, with classic and new shows coming online every day – including Star Wars. No contract, cancel anytime.