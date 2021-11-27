Here's how you can get 6 months FREE Disney+ this Black Friday weekend

By

The $1.99 special deal may have gone but you can still make a saving on the price of an annual Disney+ subscription

Disney+
(Image credit: Disney)

Are you searching for a Disney+ Black Friday deal? You've come to the right place – you can make a saving on the Award-winning streaming service this weekend.

Earlier this month, to celebrate "Disney+ Day" (basically the service's birthday), the House of Mouse offered its streaming service for just $1.99 for the first month. Unfortunately that deal expired and hasn't returned for Black Friday. 

However, there are a couple of ways to make a saving if you're looking to sign-up to the streaming service ahead of the holidays. 

Firstly, the obvious way - you can save $15 if you sign-up for an annual subscription. Simple.

Fancy a bigger saving? The sneaky way is to sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited, which is offering six months of Disney+ completely free

After the six month promotion period ends, you are free to to cancel completely with no charge or choose to begin paying the standard $7.99 a month for Disney Plus on top of the Amazon Music subscription.

Disney+  $95.88

Disney+ $95.88 $79.99 for a one-year subscription (save $15)
Get access to Disney's Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and Star Wars content, with classic and new shows coming online every day – including Star Wars. No contract, cancel anytime.

View Deal
6 months Disney+ free (save $48)

Amazon Music Unlimited 6 months Disney+ free (save $48)
Get six months Disney+ free when you sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited at $7.99 ($9.99 for non-Prime members) a month. The bundle gets you access to 75 million tracks ad-free, plus over a thousand Disney movies and TV shows. Current Disney+ subscribers are ineligible for this promotion.

View Deal
Joe Cox
Joe Cox

Joe is Content Director for Specialist Tech at Future and was previously the Global Editor-in-Chief of What Hi-Fi?. He has worked on What Hi-Fi? across print and online for more than 15 years, writing news, reviews and features. He has covered product launch events across the world, from Apple to Technics, Sony and Samsung, reported from CES, the Bristol Show and Munich High End for many years, and provided comment for sites such as the BBC and the Guardian. In his spare time he enjoys mixing vinyl and cycling.