The 9 very best Black Friday headphones deals live right now

Black Friday headphones deals are coming in thick and fast now that we're well into The Big (Fri)Day, but how do you sort the real deals from the so-so discounts? You don't; we do. We've journeyed to the furthest corners of the internet and scoured the best headphones deals across the US retailers to find you the very best headphones deals discounted for Black Friday 2020.
Below are nine of them, ranging from dirt-cheap Beats wireless earbuds to heavily discounted premium Sony noise-cancelling over-ears, so whether you're looking for a cheap pair to fling into a bag, a motivating gym or running companion, or something more serious to block out the noisy world we live in, there should be a Black Friday headphones deal for you here...
Best Black Friday headphones deals
AirPods Pro wireless earbuds
$249 $170 at Amazon
Although they're currently out of stock at Amazon, you can still order a pair of AirPods Pro at this incredibly low price. We've called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound".
Sony WH-CH710N
$199.99 $88 at Crutchfield
The 710N are wireless ANC over-ears that automatically adjust based on how noisy your surroundings are, so you can focus more on enjoying your tunes. Also impressive is the 35-hour battery life and one-hour replenishment with only a 10-minute charge.
Apple AirPods with charging case
$200 $110 at Walmart
We have not seen these AirPods for less, and we reckon this deal won't last long so hurry up and grab a pair. This latest generation of AirPods come with better sound quality than their predecessors and boast a more secure wireless connection.
Sennheiser HD 450BT ANC headphones
$200 $100 at Amazon
These wireless noise-cancellers were already a strong mid-range option at their full price, and they're now available with a $100 discount. They lack the outright transparency of the best but there's a lot to like here, not least the excellent battery life and aptX Low Latency support.
JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds:
$149.95
You won't find a better blend of good sound and sports-centric features at this price. Three sets of fins and tips are included, and also noteworthy is their 30-hour battery life – 10 from the buds themselves and 20 via the carry case – and IPX7 water resistance. Five stars
Technics EAH-AZ70W wireless earbuds $
249.99 $164 at Target
Target has chopped $85 off the price of Technics' first pair of wireless earbuds. They produce a punchy sound and feature impressive noise-cancelling tech. Choose between black or silver finishes.
Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones
$300 $119 at Amazon
Not the absolute best-sounding headphones around, but they deliver a full-bodied, bold and clear sound and have excellent battery life and range. Oh, and they look good too.
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1
$100 $80 at Amazon
Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use), two What Hi-Fi? Awards, and now $20 off. What Hi-Fi? Award winner
B&W PX5 wireless ANC headphones
$300 $200 at Amazon
The smaller versions of the B&W PX7, which we awarded five stars to for their excellent combination of great sound, features and design. So long as B&W are consistent here, these should be just as impressive – especially now they're reduced by a third.
