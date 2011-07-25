Luxury department store Harrods has chosen Dixons Retail to operate its new consumer electronics department, according to trade magazine ERT.

A concession agreement between the two companies means Dixons will sell a wide range of electronics, including computing, AV products, accessories and its Knowhow installation and repair services.

Harrods plans to open the 11,000 sq ft store, which will be on the third floor, in early 2012.

"We are delighted that Harrods has recognised our market leadership and the compelling offer our team and our new service brand Knowhow can give customers.

"We look forward to working closely with Harrods and to providing its customers with the very best in terms of both product range and service," Sebastian James, operations director for Dixons Retail, told ERT.

