JBL’s Tour One M3 flagship wireless headphones are smarter than your average over-ears

If you were wondering where wireless headphone tech goes next, then JBL might have the answer.

At CES 2025, the wireless audio giant has just taken the wraps off its new Tour One M3 flagship Bluetooth headphones and Smart Tx wireless audio transmitter.

Some of JBL’s wireless earbuds (such as the Tour Pro 3) come with a smart charging case which includes similar functionality, but this is the first time it has produced a stand-alone transmitter for a pair of its wireless over-ear headphones.

The small box enables wireless streaming from any source which doesn’t have Bluetooth, such as an in-flight entertainment system or an older TV. Connect the box to your source’s wired audio output and let the wireless tech do the rest.

Like JBL’s smart charging case, the Smart Tx transmitter comes with a touchscreen which allows you to control music playback, call management, EQ settings and broadcast audio to Auracast-enabled devices. JBL claims connecting products using the proprietary tech in the transmitter can also improve latency, stability and call quality.

The Tour One M3 headphones support Bluetooth 5.3, 24-bit/96kHz high-res audio and use 40mm mica cone drivers. They come with both 3.5mm to USB-C and USB-C to USB-C cables included in the box.

(Image credit: JBL)

Eight mics help with the headphone's true adaptive noise-cancelling 2.0 tech. The ANC works its magic in real-time and also compensates for leakages which might happen if you haven't got a perfect seal between their cushioned earpads and your ears. Four mics use adaptive beamforming technology and combine with JBL’s AI algorithm to help improve call quality.

JBL claims the JBL Tour One M3 offer up to 70 hours of battery life with a five-minute charge giving you five hours of juice should you need a quick top-up.

You can personalise the sound with JBL Personi-Fi 3.0 which creates a customised listening profile based on the results of a hearing test you can take within the JBL Headphones app. JBL claims this feature is more accurate than before and offers an impressive 12-band EQ and individually optimised settings for left and right ears.

The JBL Tour One M3 with Smart Tx transmitter cost £380 / $400, but if you don’t want the extra features and functionality of the Smart Tx box, you can buy the headphones on their own for £330. The headphones are set to launch in April 2025 and will be available in Black, Mocha and Blue finishes.

