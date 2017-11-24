The Sony KD-55XE8596 – a four-star 55in 4K LED TV – has not only been discounted from £1399 to £899, but also now comes with a free Sony UBP-X800 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player (tested at £400, RRP £289) – our favourite player of the year, no less.

We've spotted the Black Friday deal at Sevenoaks and PRC Direct, but it looks like it may be more widely available, so check your preferred stockist.

Alongside the LG OLED TV offer, this is one of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen, and a great way to get 4K HDR home cinema entertainment for under £1000.

Just add some 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs (and perhaps an Amazon Prime Video or Netflix subscription) and you’re away…

Got more pennies than willpower? The Sony KD-65XE8596, which is the 65in model from the same range, is also being heavily slashed from £2199 to £1299 – a saving of £900 according to our quick maths – and comes with the Sony UBP-X800 player too.

Our beady eyes have spotted this steal of a deal running at Sevenoaks, PRC Direct and Power Direct.

Already got your 4K HDR telly? Then you can keep track of all the other best deals on our Best Black Friday deals page.

