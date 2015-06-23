Trending

Fox confirms first four Ultra HD titles with High Dynamic Range

HDR has not yet been standardised, but that hasn’t stopped Fox from getting started...

Fox Home Entertainment has revealed its first four UHD titles to get the high dynamic range (HDR) treatment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, they are Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Maze Runner, Exodus: Gods and Kings and test room favourite Life of Pi. More are expected to follow.

These new titles are part of a ‘beta launch’ in the States. Customers can buy them on the M-GO service and download them to their Samsung Video Pack, which works on Samsung’s SUHD TVs.

This comes only a month after Fox pledged to make all of its future home releases available in UHD with HDR, along with remasters of recent releases.

High dynamic range means a bigger difference between the brightest whites and the darkest blacks. There is currently no industry standard for HDR, but the UHD Alliance, a coalition of studios and manufacturers, is working on reaching a consensus.

