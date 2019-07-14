First Amazon Prime Day deals now live – $22 Echo Dot, 50% off Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon has predictably kicked off its annual Prime Day shopping event with huge discounts on its own own Echo and Fire devices.

The five-star Fire TV Stick 4K is now half price at $25, while the non-4K version (also five-stars!) is just $15. You can get Amazon Alexa voice control in your home for as little as $22 with the now-reduced Echo Dot. And there's $70 off the Echo Show (which sports a touchscreen), making it now $160, too.

A $20 discount sees the Fire 7 tablet priced $30, or you can get two for $50. The more advanced Fire HD 8 is $30 off, priced $50 or two for $80. And the flagship Fire HD 10 tablet has been discounted the most, now $100 (or two for $140).

You can see all the deals below, but note that discounts are only running until Tuesday 16th 23:59pm (PT). We'd get in there early while stocks last.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $40 $15

A sophisticated way to get smart functionality to your TV, with the addition of easy-to-use voice control via an Alexa remote. The Fire TV Stick video streamer gives you multiple streaming services on an intuitive user interface. At $15, it's a bargain.



Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote $50 $25

Simply the best video streamer after the Apple TV – and it's much, much cheaper. The big upgrade is support for 4K video, of course, but HDR has also been added, not just in standard HDR10 form, but also HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Amazon Echo Dot speaker $50 $22

For not a lot of money you get a whole load of smart voice functionality and decent sound. It's the easiest, cheapest and best way to bring Alexa into your home.

Amazon Echo Show speaker $230 $160

Fire HD 10 tablet $99.99, or two for $179.98

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner! A brilliant budget tablet with solid picture and sound that's now even more of a bargain than it was before its generous Prime Day discount.

