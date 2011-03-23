EchoStar Europe has launched the HDS-600RS, the world's first SlingLoaded Freesat+ PVR.

The Sling Media technology allows you to watch live and recorded TV remotely anytime, anywhere, with no additional fees.

The box itself has a 500GB hard disk, twin Freesat+ high definition tuners and full pause/rewind functionality.

The HDS-600RS connects to your home broadband network in order to 'sling' content to any 3G or wifi-enabled smartphone or tablet that supports SlingPlayer Mobile.

This currently includes Apple's iPhone and iPad and Android smartphones and tablets.

As well as live and recorded TV, the EchoStar box gives access to BBC iPlayer, with other catch-up TV services set to follow.

"For TV lovers everywhere, this is the ultimate combination of subscription free TV anywhere meeting digital television recording and connected TV”, says Rhod Williams, General Manager of Echostar Europe.

Due for release on April 1st and priced at £380, the EchoStar HDS-600RS is available from Amazon and John Lewis.