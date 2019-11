The new range comprises two bookshelf models, one floorstander and a centre speaker.

All the speakers use new drivers designed specifically for the Emit range, and Dynaudio claims, naturally, that they’re just at home playing music as they are being used for movies.

Pricing for range is as follows: Emit 10 £499, Emit 20 £599, Emit 30 £1250, Emit 15C £425.

