Don't wait for Black Friday: these Prime Day deals are the best we've seen

Amazon Prime Day is here, and across not just Amazon but a huge variety of retailers, big discounts on top items are live. If you are looking for a deal, you can definitely find one on Prime Day; but many get suspicious about 'deal holidays' and wonder if prices get inflated right before the sale to make it seem like a better deal than it is in reality.

This isn't the case with Prime Day. Right now, you can grab a 48-inch LG C1 4K OLED for $796, a pair of AirPods for $90, or a 64GB iPad Air (4th Generation) for $379, all of which are lower prices than we saw last Black Friday. Chances are we won't see better deals than we are now on this year's Black Friday, so if you need a new TV, pair of earbuds, or tablet, it's time.

Top Prime Day deals better than Black Friday deals

LG OLED48C1: $1297 $797 at Amazon (save $500)

LG's C1 OLEDs are some of the best in the business. The C1 has excellent tonal detail, an exciting picture, and it's great for gaming. If you want an OLED TV, look no further than the C1 at less than $900 with this deal.

Apple AirPods 2 (2019) $159 $89 at Amazon (save $60)

The second-gen AirPods get a price cut in light of the AirPods 3's arrival. If you arent bothered about spatial audio and those slightly longer stems, these veterans still offer unbeatable usability and decent sound quality for Apple users for a much lower price.

iPad Air 4 64GB: $469 $379 at Walmart (save $90)

Apple's mid-range tablet boasts a 10.9in Liquid Retina display and high-end performance courtesy of the A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. An awesome buy for those who want a powerful tablet at a discount.

LG's C1 line of 4K OLED TVs should need no introduction. Chances are if you are in the market for a new TV, you are probably already wondering if you should take the plunge. The C1 is a heavyweight in the TV world and a five-star What Hi-Fi? favorite because of its superb picture quality, excellent gaming performance, and amazing suite of features. It truly is one of the best TVs money can buy.

If you own an iPhone, you know about AirPods. These are Apple's wireless version of their famous, classic earbuds, and they have taken the world by storm. We really like AirPods at What Hi-Fi?, awarding them four stars in our review, so if you use iOS and you are looking for a good-sounding bud with almost limitless integration with your phone, the AirPods remain a great choice. And, at $80, the price is right.

For those in the market for a tablet, one of the most significant reasons not to get an iPad is the price. As our own testing and five-star review shows, the iPad Air 4th Generation is fantastic, offering up superb picture quality, great audio, and a fantastic user experience. But it can be pricey. Thankfully, at just $379, now an iPad Air is well within many folks' reach.

The C1, AirPods, and iPad Air 4th Generation are all, right now, on sale during Prime Day for prices lower than we saw last Black Friday. So if you were thinking that you would wait till November to get the best deal possible, you might want to think again!

