Discogs reports record numbers as people stay home and catalogue their vinyl

It's a good time to organise your record collection. That's the verdict from online vinyl database, Discogs, which has just had its busiest ever two weeks.

It seems with many of us being told to "stay home", finding ourselves on lockdown or in self-isolation, and needing to busy ourselves indoors, cataloguing vinyl has proved popular.

Discogs, which allows users to submit vinyl releases, log their record collections, value their library, and buy and sell vinyl, has reported that March 16th to 29th were the biggest weeks yet for contributions to the Discogs Database.

The database saw 34,716 new releases submitted (compared to 25,584 in 2019), 79,400 edits (up from 58,258 in 2019), and 146,361 images added (107,036 in 2019). That's a whole lot of sorting through dusty record collections.

And more time at home, means more time to listen to vinyl, so we'd suggest it's a great time to get your vinyl system in order, too. You can check out our round-ups of the best record players and phono stages, read our guide for setting up your turntable, or dive deeper with our tips for getting the best possible sound from your turntable. Want more? There are always our recommended vinyl accessories.

Of course, with physical record stores closed – and Record Store Day delayed – it's a great time to think about supporting your local record shop, too. With many offering online ordering and delivery, a fresh batch of vinyl is an even better idea than normal, or you can consider a gift voucher for when they reopen, to keep the tills working without stretching the mail service.

