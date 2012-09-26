Denon has become the latest hi-fi and home cinema manufacturer to add access to Spotify to its list of features. The music streaming service will be available via the company's latest range of AV receivers, and will also be extended to forthcoming lifestyle systems from the company.

A free firmware upgrade for the Denon AVR-3313, AVR-2313 and AVR-2113 is available now via the set-up menu.

The company says that it offers 'simple and intuitive Spotify use through the AV receiver’s graphical user interface or through the Denon Remote App', with Spotify Premium subscribers being able to access the 320kbps service 'for real high-fidelity listening.'

Denon Europe Product Marketing Manager Achim Schulz says that 'millions of users are listening to their favourite tracks on their PC through Spotify.

'From now on, they will also be able to enjoy this huge music library through our new Denon AV receivers, bringing their home entertainment experience to a new level.'

