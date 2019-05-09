dCS launches upgrade Mosaic streaming platform

Digital specialist Data Conversion Systems (dCS) has launched a new streaming audio platform called Mosaic. It’s a bespoke combination of hardware and software modules that are claimed to take a major step forward over the company’s existing offering when it comes to features, stability and performance.

All the company’s current streaming products – that’s the Vivaldi, Rossini, Bartók and Network Bridge - can be upgraded to the new system through a firmware update, and best of all it’s free.

The second part of Mosaic package is a new control app. It’s available for iOS and Android users and opens dCS owners to a whole range of new streaming features as well as offering a more intuitive interface to adjust the various settings and configuration of their product.

Mosaic is compatible with a broad range of streaming services and sources including UPnP, Deezer, Qobuz, Tidal and Spotify along with Roon, Airplay and internet radio. It’s also designed to be flexible enough to allow significant development over time. The Mosaic firmware upgrade and app are both available now.