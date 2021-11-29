Cyber Monday soundbar deals: the 13 best soundbars to pick up today

Want to improve your TV's sonic performance with a soundbar but you've missed the Black Friday sales? Never fear, Cyber Monday is underway and there's plenty of great deals to be had on excellent speakers to boost the quality of your home cinema sound.

We all know that in-built TV speakers aren't much to write home about and while flat-panel pictures are becoming crisper and brighter, frustratingly we still struggle to hear dialogue and sound effects with any clarity.

But there is a cost-effective way to hear vocals more clearly and up the ante with film soundtracks. Just grab yourself a great-value soundbar from some of the excellent models on offer this Cyber Monday.

A soundbar is the easiest way to bolster your TV's audio capabilities without cluttering your living room. And the good news just keeps on coming, as there are currently some extra-tasty deals to be snapped up on wallet-friendly TV soundbars, as well as some excellent savings on more premium options if you're partnering with a bigger, flagship TV.

Here's our pick of the best soundbar deals this Cyber Monday. We'll keep updating this page regularly, but due to the nature of flash deals, some of these offers will disappear once their allotted time has elapsed – or as and when stocks run out.

$2500 Sennheiser Ambeo Sennheiser Ambeo $2500 $2000 at Crutchfield (save $500)

Standing almost 1.3m wide, Sennheiser's Ambeo is not for the faint of heart or short of space, but it takes up much less space than a full home cinema, sounds sensational and boasts Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. This is the first time we've seen it get a decent discount, so pounce now if it's up your street.

$1800 Samsung HW-Q950A $1800 $1300 at Best Buy (save $500)

There are big savings to be had on Samsung's flagship 2021 soundbar, which has more drivers than any other model on the market. The 11.1.4 channels deliver both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound and the performance is huge and bombastic.

Samsung HW-Q800A Samsung Q800A Dolby Atmos soundbar $900 $497 at Samsung (save $403)

Very few soundbar subs perform as well as Samsung's 3.1.2 Q800A with a muscular, room-filling sound and gut-busting bass, all contained within a relatively small package. Not only does the Q800A offer Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, but it also has a broad feature set that includes two HDMI ports (one equipped with eARC), Bluetooth, Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2, all of which can be controlled by the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Samsung Q700A Dolby Atmos soundbar $698 Samsung Q700A Dolby Atmos soundbar $698 $399 at Samsung (save $299)

We haven't tested this step-down model from the Q800A (above), but Dolby Atmos soundbars at this price don't come up very often. Like its big sibling, this is a 3.1.2 system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and the same excellent connectivity. The main bar is even the same size as the Q800A, but the sub is slightly smaller, indicating the low-end performance may not be as punchy. If you're not all about the bass though this could be the perfect bargain.

Sony HT-SF150 Sony SF100 soundbar $128 $99 at Target (save $29)

If you're looking for a simple, constructive step up in sound from your TV's in-built speakers, Sony's SF150 offers a significant sonic enhancement for little outlay. Alongside HDMI ARC, it has an optical input supporting Dolby Digital, Dolby Dual mono and LPCM 2ch. There's also a USB port and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity for music playback from an external source too. To boost your cinema experience there's also Sony's S-Force Front Surround technology on-board, which applies processing to give the acoustic impression of a more encompassing sound stage. Four stars.

LG SP8YA LG SP8YA Dolby Atmos soundbar $800 $450 (save $350) at Best Buy

This Dolby Atmos soundbar with a wireless sub has many the connectivity and features of LG's higher-end models. There's eARC, plus another HDMI 2.1 input with 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10 pass-through as well as an optical input and a USB port. Streaming is well catered for too, alongside Bluetooth and wi-fi, there’s Chromecast and Apple Airplay 2. Sonically this 3.1.2 package punches above its weight with a broad, vibrant soundstage that can easily match the cinematic scale of larger screens. It can also be upgraded to 5.1.2 by the addition of the SPK8 2.0 surround kit Four stars.

Samsung HW-Q600A $600 Samsung HW-Q600A $600 $330 at Best Buy (save $270)

A premium Atmos soundbar at a not-so-premium price thanks to Black Friday. We've been impressed with Samsung's form in the Atmos soundbar market of late, so we reckon the Q600A at only $328 is a safe bet for those looking to sweeten up their TV system.

JBL Bar 2.1 JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass $350 $300 at Walmart (save $50)JBL's entry-level 'bars are popular because they provide a big improvement to your TV's sound on a budget. The Bar 2.1 Deep Bass adds a wireless subwoofer to boot. The sub's 6-1/2" down-firing woofer promises a low-end rumble worthy of its name and the bar is no slouch either, housing six drivers – four long-excursion racetrack-shaped drivers and two 1" dome tweeters. It's a lot for this price.

Klipsch Cinema 600 $549 Klipsch Cinema 600 $549 $449 at Crutchfield (save $100) This 3.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer features Klipsch's signature wood finish and boasts seven drivers inside the main speaker, including three 1-inch soft-dome tweeters coupled to Tractrix horns for wide, cinematic dispersion. There's a virtual sound mode to increase the soundstage even further and three levels of dialogue enhancement.



Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR $599 Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR $599 $499 at Crutchfield (save $100) Not one we've tested but this sleek 5.1 system with surround speakers and separate subwoofer has a generous three Ultra HD 4K HDMI inputs, one HDMI output as well as Bluetooth, WiFi and Chromecast streaming capabilities. There's also DTS and Dolby Digital decoding, as well as Polk's SDA technology. A high spec and driver count at under $500.

Klipsch Cinema 400 Klipsch Cinema 400 $329 $254 at Crutchfield (save $75) The step-down model from the 600 (above) offers 2.1 channels with four built-in speakers in the soundbar and an 8-inch wireless subwoofer for a combined 400W of peak power. There's a vocal enhancement and surround mode as well a Bluetooth and HMDI ARC connectivity making this an excellent choice for a soundbar first-timer.

Roku Streambar streaming soundbar Roku Streambar streaming soundbar $130 $80 at Best Buy (save $50)

Staying true to form, Roku's audio option is a one-box solution that's designed to be plugged into your TV's HDMI port with minimal fuss. We gave it four stars at $130. Now down to just $80, it's a seriously tempting way to level up your TV's sound and smarts in one go.

$349 Yamaha YAS-209 $349 $299 at Crutchfield (save $50) This is a soundbar capable of delivering big, weighty movie soundtracks with expertly placed and exciting surround effects, while also ensuring crucial elements such as dialogue are clear and well projected. There’s a single 4K and HDR-compatible HDMI input and ARC-enabled HDMI output. There’s also an optical input and an ethernet socket. There's also Wifi and Bluetooth on board for easy streaming. Four stars

