Cyber Monday 2020: date, deals and predictions

Cyber Monday is the biggest shopping event of the year in many parts of the world. The retail day began as an addition to the Black Friday sales extravaganza following Thanksgiving, but is now often the bigger day, with some of the best deals and biggest discounts saved for the Cyber Monday after the weekend.

Consumer electronics of course feature prominently in the Cyber Monday sales, so you can always expect big savings on 4K OLED TVs, wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, turntables, plus plenty more hi-fi and AV kit.

And while the big shopping giants such as Amazon, Walmart and Target can dominate the Cyber Monday deals, expect smaller, specialist shops to be just as competitive on price - and perhaps with closer attention to customer service. That's why we will be covering audio specialists such as WorldWide Stereo just as closely when the Cyber Monday 2020 deals begin to arrive.

This year, with Amazon Prime Day set to be in October, having been delayed by Covid-19, and consumers now even more used to shopping online, the Cyber Monday US deals could be bigger and longer than ever, potentially starting earlier than previous years.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday 2020 will be Monday 30th November.

Cyber Monday always takes place on the Monday after Black Friday, which itself always takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

While we can expect plenty of activity in the days up to the big shopping weekend, and a flurry of activity on Friday, increasingly retailers have held back big deals for Cyber Monday - and even stretched out the sale into a "Cyber Week" of deals.

What is Cyber Monday?

The term 'Cyber Monday', meanwhile, was coined by Scott Silverman and the National Retail Federation's Ellen Davis in a bid to encourage people to take their shopping online during the Black Friday event. That was back in 2005, when people needed such encouragement! It's always the Monday after Black Friday.

So, in may ways, Cyber Monday is the original online shopping extravaganza, and with more of us shopping online, this year more than ever, it looks likely to grow and grow.

How long will Cyber Monday last?

Well, Black Friday is of course strictly 24 hours. And Cyber Monday is 24 hours. But like Amazon Prime Day and the January sales, these events always have preliminary and aftermath offers.

For one, deals will run during the weekend sandwiched in the middle of the two days. And in the days and weeks building up to them, there will be plenty of 'pre-Black Friday' savings serenading the sites.

The Cyber Monday deals inevitably stretch out into the rest of the week ('Tech Tuesday', anyone?). We wouldn't put it past retailers like Amazon to run a week of deals following Cyber Monday.

Our experience also shows that there are often deals that carry all the way through from Black Friday into Cyber Monday. Perhaps not the very biggest and best deals to drop on Friday, but other offerings often hand around longer than retailers might have you believe.

Are Cyber Monday deals as good as Black Friday deals?

In the US, Cyber Monday is now more popular than Black Friday. For that reason, the Cyber Monday deals tend to be stronger.

There are always genuine deals to be had – it's just finding them amongst the onslaught of offers. Luckily that's where our service will come in; we're handpicking the best TV, audio and AV deals across retailers to find the ones that are really worth your hard-earned cash. If you don't see it on this page, chances are it's not worth your time.

We'd suggest having a rough idea of what you want in mind – whether that be a premium pair of wireless headphones, a discounted OLED TV or a great pair of stereo speakers. Pick the features you fancy, then see what ticks your boxes and where has the best Cyber Monday price.

Where to get the best Cyber Monday deals?

4K TVs, smart and Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones will almost guaranteed be on offer at pretty much every electronics retailer, and those looking to buy into, or build upon, an Alexa ecosystem will surely be able to save money on Fire streamer or tablet or Echo speaker.

The dominant names in the US, such as Target and Walmart, will always go big on games console bundles ahead of Christmas, though whether we will see PS5 and Xbox Series X deals remains to be seen. We might have to settle for offers on the Nintendo Switch, which was a big seller last year.

We're confident the specialist AV retailers such as Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks will deliver some hi-fi and home cinema bargains – last year's What Hi-Fi? Award-winners are a good place to start when it comes to finding a price reduction. The likes of Amazon, Argos, eBay, Currys and AO.com will be competing in the bun fight to offer the lowest prices on audio and video too – which is only good news for the consumer.

A look back at the best Cyber Monday deals from last year

Last year best Cyber Monday deals

Spectre 50" Class 4K LED TV $399.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. The HDMI 2.0 ports allow you to seamlessly stream 4k video, too. There's that big, 4K screen, and just look at that discount.View Deal

Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds $277 $79

This is the original, first-generation model of Sony's wireless earbuds so while there is a newer WF-1000XM3 version offering improved noise-cancelling, bigger battery and better sound, for the bargain hunter, we don't think you can argue with this discount.View Deal

Tidal HiFi music four month subscription $79.96 $1.99

We love Tidal so much, we gave the streaming subscription a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award – and that was at $20 per month. At this price, it's a no-brainer for the streamer-savvy audiophile.View Deal

TCL 75" 4-series 4K UHD TV with Roku $900 $699 at Best Buy

75 inches of 4K UHD resolution, the Roku platform inbuilt and two 10W main channel speakers for better sound to boot. We haven't tested this TCL model ourselves but, with a huge third slashed off the price, it's an awful lot of TV for little money.View Deal

Sony HT-X9000F Atmos/DTS:X soundbar $599.99 $398 at Amazon

Sony's 2.1 soundbar is ready to roll with 4K content thanks to its 4K HDR-compatible HDMI input, while the bar's HDMI output, is also eARC compatible. Bass comes via a wireless subwoofer, making this $398 pairing a tempting proposition.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case $199 $169.98 Looking for a pair of hassle-free true wireless earbuds? The Apple AirPods 2 offer a great combination of performance, reliability and convenience. The wireless charging case offers the most convenient way to top up that battery life, too.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 $350 $278

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal

iPhone 11 for $699 at Verizon | Get up to $500 off iPhone 11 with trade-in and Unlimited plan + $200 Mastercard

Buy an iPhone 11 on a new Verizon Unlimited plan and you can get up to $500 off with a select phone trade-in, as well as a $200 Prepaid Mastercard. A $700 saving is just a few clicks away.View Deal