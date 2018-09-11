Chord Electronics offers free Award-winning cable with Hugo 2 DAC

Here's an offer not to be sniffed at. Pop into any hi-fi store between now and the end of October and if you buy the Award-winning Hugo 2 DAC - our DAC Product of the Year in 2017 - you'll get a Chord Company (not to be confused with Chord Electronics) cable worth up to £100 for free.

The deal applies to the Chord Co Clearway analogue interconnect (£100), one of our 2017 Award winners, the Chord C-lite optical cable (£45), Chord Clearway RCA digital cable and the Chord Clearway BNC-to-mini-jack cable (both £100).

Customers buying the Hugo 2 will receive a voucher for the cable that they can redeem online, while stocks last. The UK-only promotion is only available for in-store purchases. Vouchers must be redeemed by 1st November 2018.

The Chord Co Clearway RCA cable is a 2017 Award winner

