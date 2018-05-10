The Choral Etude (£3900) is a significant piece of kit for the Chord brand - it brings with it the first major change to Chord's amplifier design in 30 years.

Chord claim the new internals "heralds a new era for powerful, wide bandwidth, low noise and low distortion amplifiers".

Etude has been designed to be a potential partner for Chord's own DAC/pre-amp, DAVE. Etude features new error-correction amplifier technology and uses a more intelligent system of power delivery to maximise sound quality.

Power is rated at 150 watts into four ohms and 300 watts in bridged mono mode. Connections include balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA inputs and gold-plated speaker binding posts.

As part of Chord's Choral range, the Etude features the same aerospace-grade machined aluminium chassis and casework, plus the option of either a silver or black finish.

The Etude looks set to cost around £3900 when it goes on sale in the Autumn.

Read more:

Munich High End Show 2018 - news, highlights, best new products

Astell & Kern launches A&norma SR15 and A&futura SE100 portable music players

Audiolab announces its first headphones: M-EAR 2D and 4D in-ears

Dynaudio previews revised Confidence speaker range at Munich 2018

Finkteam launches Borg loudspeaker at High End Show 2018

Sonus Faber unveils new Sonetto range of loudspeakers