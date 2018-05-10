Danish speaker manufacturer Dynaudio has chosen to preview the next generation of its four-strong Confidence range on the European high-end hi-fi stage, a follow-up to the announcement of its Special Fortys at Munich 2017.

The range comprises the Confidence 20 standmounts, and Confidence 30, 50 and 60 floorstanders. While there’s some familiar technology in there – MSP (Magnesium Silicate Polymer) cones, soft dome tweeters and Dynaudio’s ‘Directivity Control’ – it has, according to Dynaudio, been improved.

There is a new Esotar3 soft dome tweeter, which has evolved from the Esotar2 version of the previous Confidence and current Contour models. It uses the airflow-optimisation technology from the tweeter in the brand’s Special Fortys.

Dynaudio has also increased the size of the chamber and replaced the Esotar2’s felt ring with an inner dome to reduce resonance.

While the previous generation had dual tweeters for controlling and widening dispersion, the new Confidence speakers have just one. Dynaudio claims this is possible thanks to a new DDC (Dynaudio Directivity Control) Lens, an aluminium waveguide designed to improve dispersion and hone imaging.

There is a new MSP midrange driver design, with the cone shifting to the edge of the driver. It now sits flush with the baffle to reduce diffractions from the diaphragm and tweeter. The basket also has new design for optimising airflow.

Typically for Dynaudio cones, the new NeoTec woofers use MSP (Magnesium Silicate Polymer) material and neodymium magnets. However, there are new voice-coils with multiple layers of glass-fibre designed to increase rigidity.

The MDF baffle of the previous Confidences has been replaced by one made from a Compex composite, chosen for its strong-yet-lightweight properties. Dynaudio says it handles the demands of the new DDC technology better.

Drawing from the physical structure of Dynaudio’s Contour range, the Confidence’s bass reflex-ported cabinet is rounded at the back, with terminals integrated into the plinth.

The Confidence 20 (£11,000) is a two-way standmounter with 18cm woofer and Esotar3 tweeter, and comes with its own stand to take advantage of the down-firing port.

The Confidence 30 floorstander (£17,000) is a three-way design. It features two 18cm woofers, a 15cm midrange driver and an Esotar3 tweeter with DDC Lens.

The Confidence 50 (£23,000) is a larger 3-way floorstander with an additional 15cm midrange driver, while the biggest, range-topping, Confidence 60 (£35,000 and pictured above) is a three-way model with two 24cm woofers, two 15cm midrange drivers and Esotar3 tweeter with DDC Lens.

The new Confidence range comes in a choice of ‘midnight’, ‘smoke’ and ‘raven wood’ high gloss finishes, or a ‘blonde wood’ finish - it will be launched officially later this year.

