At the Munich High End Show Astell & Kern has unveiled two new high-res portable music players: the A&norma SR15 and A&futura SE100. They join the £3300 A&Ultima SP1000 and the £899 Kann in its hi-res music player portfolio.

The A&futura SE100 (pictured top) features an ESS Sabre ES9038Pro DAC, supports sample rates up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256 and boasts 128GB of internal storage. The player promises ten hours of playback time from a single charge. Speaking of which, the SE100 also supports fast charging.

Framing the 5in touchscreen is an aluminum body with a diamond-patterned glass back plate. There's also a volume dial on the side panel.

The A&norma SR15 includes the Cirrus Logic CS43198 DAC for high-res playback of DSD64 and 24-bit/192kHz PCM files. It features a chunky aluminum alloy casing, similar to that used for the company's outgoing AK70 line of players.

The A&futura SE100 will launch for $1,699 (around £1300), while the A&norma SR15 will be $699 (just over £500). Both players are expected to hit shelves this summer.

