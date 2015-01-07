Available in open- or closed-back designs, the Audeze EL-8 headphones still use the company's preferred planar magnetic technology.

The new Audeze headphones have been designed in conjunction with the same BMW Group Designworks team and continue in the same style as the excellent LCD-3 headphones.

Happily, at £600 (US $699), they are a fair bit cheaper than those £1700+ cans.

Comfortable, stylish and built to last but with the same exacting focus on sound quality is how Audeze describes the new EL-8 headphones, with the suspended headband and contoured earpads designed for long listening sessions.

As well as the company's planar magnetic tech, there's a Uniforce diaphragm, which uses material originally developed by NASA for lightweight, ultra-strong electronics that would work in space. So they should be OK in your front room.

The new headphones are due out in Spring for £600.

Also new from Audeze is the Deckard DAC/headphones amplifier. The DAC handles 16-bit and 32-bit files and sampling rates right up to 384kHz.

USB and analogue inputs keep connections simple, while you can connect headphones or a set of powered speakers. We're waiting on confirmation of pricing and a release date.

Audeze is teaming-up with Meridian to show-off the new products with MQA audio at CES 2015, so we'll be sure to get up close and personal with the new cans and report back on our findings.

