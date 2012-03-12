Trending

Cabasse launches limited edition piano black iO2 speaker

By News 

Satellite speakers can be stand, wall, shelf or ceiling mounted and used with matching Santorin subwoofers

Cabasse iO2

Designed for use as a stereo pair or as part of a multichannel system, the iO2 is a compact satellite speaker with a 13cm Duocell mid/bass driver and 25mm rigid dome tweeter.

Its 16cm spherical enclosure is attached to a wooden stand finished in wild cherry, mounted on a metal base (right). An alternative 'multi-function' base enables shelf or wall mounting.

The satellite speakers can be used in conjunction with the Santorin 25 (£799) or Santorin 30 (£2700) subwoofers, finished in matching piano black.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook