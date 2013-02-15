MORE: Bristol Sound & Vision Show 2014

Bristol Show 2013 details

The Bristol Show is in to its 26th year, celebrating all the best hi-fi and home cinema kit in the industry, with over 190 brands already confirmed as exhibitors.

There will be award-winning and brand new products on show from some of the biggest names in the industry, plus special discounts and competitions.

See below for all the details on dates, location and tickets, and information on what you can see and hear at the show and where to find it...

See also: Download the free Bristol Show app to plan your visit!

Details:

The Bristol Show takes place from Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th February at the Marriott City Centre Hotel, Bristol.

The show’s open from 10am to 5pm every day and discounted tickets are now on sale online. Adult tickets are £10 on the day or £9 if you buy them online, with discounts for students and senior citizens.

Exhibitors:

Albarry Music, Room 230

Albarry Music will be demonstrating the M608 mono-bloc power amplifiers and the new M1108 flagship monobloc power amplifiers. CD and vinyl will be spinning, powered by the AP11 preamplifier and the MCA11 moving coil amplifier.

Alternative Audio, 416

Antelope Audio, 426

Anthem AV Solutions, Executive Lounge

There will be new products on show from Peachtree Audio and Paradigm. New from Peachtree Audio will be the decco65, nova125 and Grand Integrated.

Paradigm will be demoing the Shift Series in the UK for the first time, with the Shift Millenia CT and Shift Millenia One CT on show.

There will also be a competition to win a Peachtree Audio decco65.

Arcam, Empire 1 Suite, Ground Floor

Three firsts for the paying public at the Bristol Show from Arcam. You can see our 'Star of CES', and Arcam's first hi-fi AirPlay component, the airDAC. This will be joined by the company's new Bluetooth DAC, the rBlink and the the new £400 USB DAC, the irDAC.

Atacama Audio, Bay 4, 210

On display from Atacama Audio will be the environmentally-friendly, British-made Atacama Elite ECO 6.0, ECO 12.0 and Eris ECO 5.0 hi-fi supports, all featuring carbonised bamboo composite in their construction.

Atacama is partnered with Nordost in the UK and will also be showcasing the latest Leif, Norse 2 and reference cables, as well as other associated Nordost products.

Atlas Cables, Bristol Suite, 324

Atlas will be demonstrating the difference that cables can make in their demo room, while also offering substantial discounts on a variety of second, discontinued and used stock on a first come first served basis at their spot on the ground floor.

Audio Note, 424

Audio Suspension, Conservatory

A new name in "beautifully designed, contemporary hi-fi support systems", Audio Suspension will be showing its debut wall-mount shelf, the ASU-100. Visitors to the stand will also have a chance to win an ASU-100 shelf.

Audioquest, 204

The AudioQuest DragonFly, one of the most exciting products to come out last year, will be on demonstration throughout the show, giving you a chance to hear it through headphones or via a full system.

Audioquest will also be running a 'wired vs. wireless' demo, giving you the chance to hear the difference.

AV Tech Solutions, 326

AV Tech Solutions will be demonstrating the JL Audio Fathom series of subwoofers for the first time at a UK show. JL Audio’s subwoofer systems utilise proprietary patented JL Audio drivers with powerful switching amplifiers, coupled to a large toroidal transformer.

Avid HiFi, 410

Avid will be demoing its existing range of turntables, phono-stages, racks, cables and accessories, while debuting the brand new Ingenium entry-level turntable package. Also on show will be the Pellar and Pellere phono stages.

Bowers & Wilkins, Bristol Suite

Your chance to hear the five-star rated A5 and A7 speakers, and to experience the company's headphone range including the B&W P3s. The B&W team will also be on hand to talk Hi-Fi and home cinema.

Chapter Electronics, Bay 3

Chord Company, Foyer 2, 112

Chord’s new range of VEE 3 series interconnects and Tuned ARAY cables will be on show with demonstrations taking place throughout each day so you can hear them for yourself. Tickets are available from the Chord stand for each demo. You can also win one of five brand new Signature Tuned ARAY digital cables.

Chord Electronics, The Matthew

The brand new Chord DSX1000 streamer, one of our Stars of CES, will be making its UK debut at the Bristol Show, joined by the Reference CPA5000 preamp, theSPM1200 MkII power amp and the Red Reference MkIII.

Visitors can also experience the multi award-winning Chordette range, including our award-winning DAC, the QuteHD.

Computer Audio Design, 228

British newcomer, Computer Audio Design, will debut the UK-made 1543 DAC, "skilfully crafted as a no-compromise asynchronous USB DAC that’s unashamedly computer-orientated".

Computers Unlimited, 320, 412, Bristol Suite

Cyrus, Bristol Suite, 328/330

2013 is Cyrus's 30th anniversary year and to celebrate visitors can see and hear a very special set-up... so special we can't tell you about it yet!

This will be joined by selected models from the company’s streaming range, and all controlled by the stunning new Cadence iPad app. Come and join the celebrations!

Dali, 302/304

Diverse Vinyl, Terrace

Dynaudio, Foyer 2

Epson, 318

Exposure, 212

Flamingo Audio, Conservatory

Focal, Terrace, WG Grace Suite, Business Centre 222

Furutech/ADL, 224

GoldenEar

Karma-AV is demonstrating the US brand GoldenEar including a UK debut for the SC3DA soundbar.

Grado & PSB, Bay 2

Two big name headphone brands, PSB will be launching its M4U 1 passive, closed-back over-ear headphones , while Grado will be showing-off many of its legendary cans.

Guru Audio, 226

Bristol 2013 hosts the world launch of the JUNIOR (above), Guru Audio’s new baby brother to the QM10 loudspeaker. Also on show from the Scandinavian company will be the QM10Two and QM60 floorstanding loudspeakers.

Heed Audio, 322

Heed Audio’s award winning Obelisk si integrated amplifier will be taking centre stage, presenting the company’s “forget hi-fi – remember music” message. Also on demonstration will be the entire Obelisk range of pre-amp, power amps, power supplies, CD transport, DACs and the Zene cartridge and Quasar phono stage combination.

Henley Designs, 116, Bristol Suite and Ground Floor 8/10B

One of the biggest UK distributors of hi-fi, on demonstration will be award-winning products from Roksan and Pro-Ject Audio. On hand to demonstrate Audiovector speakers will be their International Sales Director, Peter Stenberg.

On display across two stands (Ground Floor 8/10B), will be a variety of products from Pro-Ject, Sansui, Ortofon, Audio-Technica, Lehmann, Custom Design – all of which will be for sale at special show discounts.

HiFi Racks, Bay 3

IAG, The Old Vic

JVC, Reception

Karma AV, 408/409

Karma AV will be demonstrating Primare’s new DAC30, together with the new MM30 streaming module through GoldenEar speakers.

KEF, Concorde

KEF will again be showcasing some of its very latest product and technology innovations at this year’s show; the KEF LS50 mini-monitor, our Product of the Year, will be on demonstration alongside the all-new X300A – KEF’s first digital computer speaker.

Also on demonstration will be KEF’s R100 5.1 AV system. Head to KEF's showroom in the Concorde Suites to take part in a competition to win a pair of KEF Q500 speakers.

Keith Monks, Foyer 1

Kudos Audio ,306

Kudos Audio will be demonstrating the latest addition to the Cardea ‘Super’ range, the Cardea Super 20 reference-quality floor-standing loudspeaker.

Leading Edge, 234

LeadingEdge, Vertex AQ, Aletheia and Kaiser Acoustics will be showing "the importance of system infrastructure to your hi-fi setup, featuring demonstrations of what happens when you apply acoustic principles to system setup and the equipment itself".

Leema Electroacoustics, 1006,1008

Libratone, Bristol Suite

Libratone will be showcasing its family of hi-fi quality wireless speakers, the Libratone Live, Libratone Lounge and Libratone Zipp. All of Libratone’s products are wireless and driven by Apple’s AirPlay and new PlayDirect technology with the addition of auxiliary and optical inputs.

Logical Automation, Bristol Suite, 418, 420

MCRU, Conservatory

MCRU is the exclusive dealer for Tellurium Q and hope to show the company's exciting new Atom power amp, plus the Longdog Audio DAC and MCRU turntable. There will also be a prize draw to win a pair of HifiMan HE300 headphones.

Michell Engineering, 214

Ming Da Valve Audio UK, 213

The imaginatively-named Ming Da Valve Audio UK will be showing the new Dynasty series, including the Octet integrated amplifier and Duet-300 integrated amp.

Monitor Audio, 206, 208

Swing by the Monitor Audio rooms to see the MASS system and the five-star rated WS100 speakers, while the GX series will be on demo in the company's 2-channel room.

NAD & Q Acoustics, Empire 3

Hear the brand new Q Acoustics Concept 20 speaker, plus the award-winning Q Acoustics 2000i 5.1 speaker system with the NAD T757 AV Receiver and NAD T567 Blu-ray player.

NAD’s new Masters Series Digital Music Suite and the NAD C390DD Direct Digital Amplifier will also ne on show, with all interconnects and speaker cables supplied by QED.

Naim Audio, Bristol Suite, 118

This year Naim will be showcasing how they handle every stage of the digital audio process, with demonstrations of new products including the DAC-V1 digital to analogue converter, the NAP 100 power amplifier, the UnitiLite all-in-one player and more.

Onkyo, SS Great Britain 1

Optoma , 314

Perfect Sound, Conservatory

Pioneer, Empire 2

Among the Pioneer products on show will be the new XW-SMA speaker range, which use Apple AirPlay and can wirelessly stream music without the need for a WiFi network via Wireless Direct.

Pioneer has also added an additional room to showcase the company's new two-channel hi-fi equipment, with demonstrations of the PD-50, A-70 and N-50.

PMC, SS Great Britain 3, 202

PMC will unveil the awesome new BB5SE at this year’s show powered by Bryston’s 28B SST2 1000W mono block amplifiers. The full range of the PMC twenty series will be in room 202, too.

Primare, Room 406 on the 4th Floor, in Room 408 on the 4th Floor and in Room 409 on the 4th Floor

The Bristol Show will be the stage for the UK debut of the Primare PRE60 preamplifier and matching A60 fully-balanced UFPD power amplifier. Primare claims the first 60 series music system represents a major step-up from the 30 series, so we can't wait to see and hear it.

ProAc, 216

ProAc is showing the Response D2 monitor speaker, retailing for £1880, in standard veneer finishes. Ebony and rosewood available at extra cost.

Prometheus A.E. Ltd, 316

Prometheus will be launching a brand new range of speakers from 'Everything But The Box', designed and made in Bulgaria, "mid to high end speakers totally individual in design, build and finish".

QED, Bay 1

QED has a wealth of special deals for Bristol 2013, with analogue and digital cables. plus the uPlay Plus stereo Bluetooth receiver with aptX Bluetooth.

Quadral, 218

The company has a demo room this year, showing off a range of speakers including the new Quadral Aurum Vulkan VIII-R and Platinum M series speaker. You can also win a pair of Quadral MAXI 440 indoor/outdoor speakers, ready for the Spring/Summer months in a free-to-enter prize draw.

Quadraspire, 114

Quadraspire, a small family run UK business, will be demonstrating the differences made by glass, wood and bamboo in hi-fi racks. On display will be the Q4 and SVT racks as well as Q4 / SVT wall brackets and speaker stands.

Rega, 220

Celebrating Rega’s 40th year, Rega will be demonstrating its first skeletal design RP8 turntable, fitted with the Apheta MC cartridge. The company also hopes to bring you a world exclusive of a new switchable MM/MC phono stage, the Aria.

REL Acoustics, 308, 309

The Bristol Show will be the European launch of two new subwoofers, the REL R528SE, "a super-charged REL R528", which incorporates technologies from the R and G Series.

Also new is The Habitat, promising to be "a real step away from our traditional units". REL will also be offering 20% off any sales at the show.

Revel

For the first time in the UK, Karma-AV will be showing the new Revel Performa 3 range of speakers. The range includes two floorstanders F208/F206, two standmounters M106/M105, two centre-channel speakers C208/C205, two 1000W subs and a specialised surround speaker, the S206. .

Robytone , 422

NuForce will be showing the IA-18 integrated amplifier for the first time in the UK, incorporating many components from the Reference Series of products. The IA-18 will be connected to the German DynamiKKs1 DB8.2 Horn speakers, also new to the UK market.

There will also be the chance to win a NuForce HP-800 monitor over ear headphone and a CA Electronics headphone stand.

Rohde & Schwarz, Bristol Suite

Ruark Audio, 106

At this year’s show Ruark will be launching its forthcoming MR1 active speakers complete with aptX Bluetooth wireless streaming.

Sennheiser, Bristol Suite

New for 2013 from Sennheiser will be the IE 800 In-Ear Deluxe headphones, a set of "genuinely high-end portable headphones". The high-end HDVD 800 digital headphone amplifier will also be on display. There will also be a competition to win a pair of HD800s.

Simple Audio, Bristol Suite

Sony, Wallace

Sound Fowndations, 209

Spendor, 102, 104

Supra Cables, Bristol Suite

Sygnifi, Bristol Suite

Sygnifi are showcasing the Cocktail Audio X10, an all-in-one audio system with CD storage, internet radio and music streaming. And if you buy an X10 at the show you can get a free Wi-Fi dongle.

T+A, 312

The new T+A HV Series of hi-fi seperates, as featured in our Stars of CES, will be making their UK debut at the Bristol Show. The PA 3000 HV amplifier and the MP 3000 HV media player will be joined by the DAC 8 and E-Series.

Tannoy Loudspeakers, Bristol Suite 1, Bristol Stand 15, 310

Tannoy will be showing-off the award-winning Revolution DC6 and DC6T SE floorstanding loudspeakers, and the eagerly-awaitied Tannoy Precision series. You can also win a pair of Tannoy Revolutiuon DC6's on each of the 3 days of the show.

Timestep, Conservatory

True Colours Industries, 414

TCI will be demoing mains cables, speaker cables and interconnects across various price points, with new products on show including the TCI Mamba Interconnect, TCI Temple Mains Powerlead, TCI Boomslang and TCI Ribbon. Cables will be on sale with big discounts promised.

Vinyls Best, Bristol Suite

Vivitek , 404

New to the UK home cinema market, Vivitek is actually one of the world’s largest projector manufacturers. Prices for Vivitek full HD projectors start at less than £1000 and range up to nearly £9000. Judge for yourself and experience these new projectors, together with the award-winning Q Acoustics Q7000 loudspeakers and NAD Electronics.

What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, Bristol Suite

Don't miss our demo, featuring 4K Ultra HD content on a Sony 84in 4K Ultra HD TV! We'll be running it with a Yamaha RX-A30202 AV receiver, Marantz UD7007 Blu-ray player and Dali Epicon 7.2 speaker system. There will also be a chance to watch some 3D content on a Toshiba glasses-free 3D TV, and win lots of lovely competition prizes...

Wilson Benesch, Conservatory

Wilson Benesch, dCS and Clearer Audio present the "Best of British" high-end audio. Wilson Benesch will use the Sound & Vision Show for the UK Premier of the radical new flagship loudspeaker, The Cardinal.

Partnered with leading British digital audio design company dCS and their stunning Vivaldi System, it's your chance to "experience a high-end audio system, the like of which has never been seen before at the Bristol Show"!

Yamaha, SS Great Britain 2

It’s all about entertainment as Yamaha celebrates 125 years! Experience the high performance Aventage 20 Series AVR and Blu-ray player and the brand new YSP-4300 soundbar.

The Yamaha RX-V673, RX-V373, YSP-2200 and A-S500 will all be on show alongside the mighty RX-A3020 AV receiver and budget YAS-101 soundbar. There will also be some new desktop audio products such as the MCR-B142 Bluetooth micro system and HPH-PRO300 headphones. A few surprises are also promised...

Written by Joe Cox