Brilliant Black Friday speaker deal saves you $90 on cheap Award-winning Elacs

Heads up if you're looking for a new pair of bookshelf speakers this Black Friday. The Elac Debut B5.2 speakers – What Hi-Fi? Award 2020 winners! – are now on sale for just $200 at Amazon. You can also score that Black Friday price at Crutchfield and B&H Photo.

This is an excellent for these bookshelf speakers, which have ranged between a $230 sale price and their $290 MSRP for much of this year.

Elac Debut B5.2 speakers $289.98 $200 at Amazon (save $90)

These budget beauties are dynamic and expressive performers capable of dealing with any genre you throw their way – dense instrumentation and complex rhythms pose no problems. They deliver sound with a precision and cohesion that’s rare for this level. Buy with confidence.





The Debut 2.0 B5.2 speakers are brilliant performers for the money. They feature a taller, narrower, and deeper form factor than their predecessors, the entry-level Debut B5s. Their black ash vinyl finish may not be the most enticing, but the Debut 2.0 B5.2s certainly make up for that with their balanced, organised sound.

It also helps that these speakers are unfussy. As we noted in our five-star Elac Debut B5.2 review, these speakers will "still deliver relatively balanced results," even if they're not optimally placed.

Their dynamic expression, detail resolution and tonal sophistication allow the Debut 2.0 B5.2s to handle everything from sparse electronica to jazz standards. They may lack the luscious midrange warmth of the comparable Dalis but overall, the Debut 2.0 B5.2 speakers provide an overall enjoyable listening experience - especially for $200.

If you can stretch your dollar a little farther, hop on this deal for the B&W 606 speakers for $629 at Crutchfield – a $270 saving. Their Continuum cone tech provides a lively, animated sound with a spot-on sonic balance. Oh, and they're also What Hi-Fi? Award winners in the price category above.

