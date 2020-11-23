Black Friday headphones deal sees Sennheiser wireless noise-cancellers drop below $100

Good news if a fresh pair of Bluetooth headphones is on your wish list. The Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless noise-cancellers are available for only $99.95 at Amazon. That's 50 per cent off their $200 MSRP and the best price we've ever seen for these mid-range cans.



Don't fancy buying from Amazon? This competitive early Black Friday price is also ongoing at Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Adorama.

Sennheiser HD 450BT: $200 $99.95 at Amazon (save $100)

These mid-range Sennheiser Bluetooth 5.0 wireless headphones are now half-off MSRP and at the best price we've seen. Standout features include smooth audio, Low Latency for gaming/streaming media, and a 30-hour battery that fully charges in two hours. View Deal

There's a lot to like about the Sennheiser HD 450BT. For instance, they boast an ample 30-hour battery life and aptX Low Latency support, which makes them good for watching movies or playing games on a connected device.

The HD 450BTs have a button-heavy design that's a departure from more current designs in this price range. These buttons control everything from your phone's virtual assistant to active noise-cancelling. There's even a slider on the earcup to play/pause or answer phone calls.

As for the sound quality of these Sennheisers? In our Sennheiser HD 450BT review we noted their "smooth, rich balance" and "full-bodied and rounded, yet still plenty lively, delivery" that makes anything from piano concertos to funky synth beats sound enjoyable to the ears.

With impressive battery life, Low Latency Bluetooth, and a smooth listening experience, the Sennheiser HD 450BT over-ear headphones (MSRP $200) are one heck of a bargain buy at under $100. This competitive Black Friday price might not last long so pick up a pair at this low price before it's too late.

But wait, that's not all! More Black Friday deals are rolling in such as the Beats X wireless earbuds at Best Buy for $40. The deal also includes four months of Apple Music for free. That's a total saving of around $150.

