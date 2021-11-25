Black Friday headphones deal sees Beats Studio Buds slashed by $50

Looking for a new pair of true wireless earbuds this Black Friday? We might have the deal for you – $50 off the Beats Studio Buds at Walmart.

That brings the price down to $99.95, which is a pretty good price for buds of this calibre.

Black Friday Beats Studio Buds deal

$150 Beats Studio Buds $150 $100 at Walmart (save $50)

Walmart has $50 off all three colours of the Beats Studio Buds – red, black and white. It also includes free shipping, and a 30-day free returns window. What are you waiting for?

The Studio Buds are unlike any Beats headphones before, but in a very good way. While previous Beats headphones go heavy on the bass, the Studio Buds are a little more refined, with an expansive bass floor that never compromises the rest of the mix.

The presentation is spacious, with decent placement, and the timing is impressive.

The Beats Studio Buds support convenient one-touch pairing to both iOS and, for the first time, Android devices. Simply unbox them and draw the case close to your phone. A rotating picture of the case and earpieces pops up on the screen and calmly invites you to connect. What could be simpler?

They offer up to eight hours of listening time (or five when active noice cancelling is switched on) with two additional charges provided by the case, totalling up to 15 hours of playtime with noise-cancelling enabled, or 24 hours of combined playback without it – a shade under class-leading, but perfectly acceptable at this level. If you need a little extra juice, five-minute Fast Fuel charging gives up to an hour of playback thanks to the USB-C charger.

They're compatible with Apple's spatial audio tech too, and have three listening modes: active noise cancelling (ANC), ANC off and Transparency (which lets in some outside noise for greater awareness of your surroundings).

All in all, it's a lot of tech for not much money. And it's even less money with this deal.

