LIVE: The 14 best Cyber Monday deals under $100

TVs, laptops, tablets... it's easy to get caught up in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday hype and end up spending far more than you planned, all in the name of a deal. But there is another way.

We're all for being thrifty come Cyber Monday and focusing instead on picking off some of the more affordable deals. That's why we've picked out the best Cyber Monday deals under $100, so you can join in the savings extravaganza without breaking the bank.

The good news? There are still some great tech products on offer at this price point, from wireless earbuds to soundbars, Bluetooth speakers and more. Read on for our picks.

$99 Apple HomePod Mini $99 $90 at Best Buy (Save $9)

Sadly this deal only applies to the Space Grey and White finishes, not the more colourful options Apple launched recently. Still, it makes an excellent smart speaker even more tempting...

Sony WH-CH710N $180 Sony WH-CH710N $180 $78 at Best Buy (save $102)

The Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones promise great sound and great battery life, and with Sony one of the most reliable and respected names in home audio, you can count on these being a solid buy - especially at this price.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $64.99 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $64.99 $20 at Amazon

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and streaming just a command away.

Roku Streambar streaming soundbar Roku Streambar streaming soundbar $130 $80 at Best Buy (save $50)

Staying true to form, Roku's audio option is a one-box solution that's designed to be plugged into your TV's HDMI port with minimal fuss. We gave it four stars at $130. Now down to just $80, it's a seriously tempting way to level up your TV's sound and smarts in one go.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $50 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $50 $25 at Amazon

One of the best video streamers around, now half price! The Fire TV Stick 4K supports the usual video apps, as well as the latest AV formats, including 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+. It comes with an Alexa remote too.

Sony SSCS5 $170 Sony SSCS5 $170 $88 at Amazon (save $82)

Exceptionally well-reviewed on Amazon, these Sonys are budget three-way bookshelf speakers that are currently hugely discounted.

12-month Hulu subscription $0.99/month (save 85%) 12-month Hulu subscription $0.99/month (save 85%) With an extensive library of movies, originals and classic series, unlimited access to the entire Hulu's ad-supported tier typically costs $84 per year – so this deal could save you a massive $72 and keep you entertained until Cyber Monday 2022.

Sony BDP-S6700 4K Blu-ray player $178 Sony BDP-S6700 4K Blu-ray player $178 $98 at Crutchfield (save $80) The BDP-S6700 is a fantastic five-star machine with a tempting price tag. The 4K upscaling performance is excellent even if it can't play 4K Blu-rays natively. Built-in Wi-Fi provides access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Spotify.

$150 Beats Studio Buds $150 $99.95 at Amazon (save $50)

Walmart has $50 off all three colours of the Beats Studio Buds – red, black and white. The deal also includes free shipping and a 30-day free returns window. We called these new Beats "a neat true wireless solution that represents one of the best affordable alternatives to Apple’s AirPods we’ve seen so far". Also available at Amazon.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB $150 Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB $150 $75 at Amazon (save $75)

This five-star tablet offers lots of HD screen for the money and puts in a strong audio and video performance. The deal applies to the latest-model, ad-supported Fire HD 10 with 32GB of storage. If you're up for being fully immersed in Amazon's eco-system for well under $100, this is an unmissable offer.

Chromecast with Google TV $50 Chromecast with Google TV $50 $39 at Walmart

US version of this great deal on the best low-cost media streamer on the market. Happy viewing.

Google Home Mini (1st Gen) $50 Google Home Mini (1st Gen) $50 $24.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (save $25)

The Google Home Mini is a dinky smart speaker with Google Assistant. It can be used as a wireless speaker or smart hub through which you can control other Google Home and Chromecast-enabled speakers around your house. Now available with a $25 saving.

Google Nest Audio Google Nest Audio $100 $60 at Best Buy (save $40)

This deal applies to all five finishes and comes with an extended holiday return period in case you change your mind. Google's smart speaker is now cheaper than ever.