Best Buy wins Cyber Monday with this $200 55-inch 4K TV deal

We thought Walmart had won Cyber Monday by offering a 50in 4K TV for just $190, but that was before Best Buy launched its latest TV deal – and just when we thought Cyber Monday TV deals couldn't get any better.

The US retailer has just launched a scorching deal offering a 55in Sharp 4K TV for just $200. Yes, you read that correctly. And it isn't just any TV, it's a smart TV with the Roku platform built-in, offering direct access to all the major video streaming apps, including Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu.

