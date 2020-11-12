Best Buy Black Friday sale: today's best deals on TVs, headphones, more

Best Buy has kicked off Black Friday early with a flash sale covering 4K OLED TVs, soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones and more.

With the big shopping holidays, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, approaching fast we'll be keeping a close eye on TV, AV and audio prices to ensure you get the best possible deals – both at Best Buy and rival retailers.

In today's Best Buy sale you can grab $90 off the Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro wireless buds, save $1000 off Sony's 65-inch A9G Master Series OLED TV, now $2499, and $500 off the 65-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV, now $2699.

Best Buy Black Friday deals live right now

Samsung 65in NU6900 4K TV $797.99 $477

This is the 65in version of the Samsung TV featured a few spots above. There's the same 4K processing and HDR tech onboard for stellar images, and a dedicated game mode promises to reduce lag for fast-moving gaming action.View Deal

UE Wonderboom 2 speaker $100 $69.99

With a recommended retail price of $100, the Wonderboom 2 is durable and fully waterproof – it even floats. It also offers a 13-hour battery life, an impressively weighty sound for a small speaker and a pairing function to 'double up' with other Wonderbooms. View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $159.99 $129.99

The latest AirPods are now $30 off. A small but significant saving, as it's rare they're discounted at all, so you'd better snap them up while the deal is still live.View Deal

KEF Q350 Series 6.5" bookshelf speaker $699 $499 at Best Buy

You can make a great saving on these five-star Award-winning speakers from KEF, which are now down to $499, a saving of $200. They're available in black, white or walnut from the Best Buy Magnolia online store.View Deal

LG OLED65CX 4K OLED smart TV $2500 $1900

The five-star LG CX TV is the most affordable LG model that offers the company’s top picture processing tech. Best Buy has chopped the price of the 65-inch model by a massive $600 – a seriously big saving.View Deal

Beats X wireless headphones $99 $49 at Best Buy

These Beats wireless headphones stay in position thanks to ear hooks, so they don't. They're not the newest but they're firm favorites thanks to their energetic bass and great fit. Get a big 50% discount while you can.View Deal

Denon AVR-X2600H 7.2ch AV receiver $799 $599 Best Buy

Denon's entry-level amp sounds fantastic – especially at nearly half the original MSRP for this factory refurb. You won't be short of features either, with eight HDMI inputs, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, and streaming from Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon.View Deal

Insignia soundbar with wireless subwoofer $149 $70

Do you want a cheap and cheerful soundbar and sub? Without the wires? This could be the answer. It features Bluetooth wireless streaming, 80 watts of power, a digital optical connection, a wireless subwoofer and a remote control.View Deal

Sony 65-inch XBR-65A9G 4K OLED TV $3500 $2500

This sleek 2019 Sony flagship OLED set looks and sounds better than most of its rivals and handles motion superbly. It’s a fabulous performer with 1080p, SDR content, and it sounds great. Now $1000 off, it's even better value for money.View Deal

Klipsch Reference speakers save up to 50% at Best Buy

Klipsch is one of the most recognizable speaker brands in the world and you can make a great saving in the Best Buy early Black Friday sale. The Klipsch Reference bookshelf, floor speaker and subwoofer have 50% savings of up to $240.View Deal

Samsung Q800T 8K QLED smart TV $3200 $2699

The Q800T is one of the highlights of Samsung's 2020 QLED TV range. It's packed with tech including Adaptive Picture+, HDR10+ support and Adaptive Sound+. That impressive feature set makes it one of the best TVs around – especially now that it's $500 cheaper.

View Deal

Insignia 32" LED 720p HDTV $149 $104.99

If you want a bargain cheap TV, then the Insignia NS-32D220NA20 is hard to argue with. At just over $100 you get a 32-inch HD TV with two HDMI inputs and one USB input. No frills but add a games console, TV box or streaming stick and it's a great low-cost option.View Deal

Sony 43in LED X800H 4K TV $599 $450

This 4K TV is a relatively compact size at a low price. You get Sony's latest picture processing skills, Android smart TV for all your apps, HDR and Dolby Vision for the best picture performance, Alexa voice control and advanced DTS sound.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro $250 $159.99

We're fans of the Powerbeats Pros for a number of reasons. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this new low price shouldn't be sniffed at – move fast if you want a pair.

View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless $199.99 $89.99

These Powerbeats 3 are perfect for active types, thanks to their snug-fit ear hooks and water-resistant design. And with 12 hours of battery life at your disposal, they'll outlast even the most gruelling of workouts.View Deal

Sony HT-G700 3.1 soundbar and wireless subwoofer $600 $499

Best Buy has knocked $200 the Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer. Precious few Dolby Atmos soundbars offer as much cinematic scale and weight for the money, so don't hang around if you want to snap one up.View Deal

JBL Flip 5 $120 $90 at Best Buy

JBL's newest Flip got a resounding five-star review from us – the solid sonic chops it can deliver at this level simply can't be denied. While we tested it at $100, the price of this rugged little speaker has actually been up at $120 for a little while now, but Best Buy is currently offering it at a $30 discount. Five stars. View Deal

