Hour-long classic editions will also be broadcast on Radio 4 Extra, hosted by Kirsty Young. The Desert Island Discs archive will be accessible via the Radio 4 website from April.

Tim Davie, Director of BBC Audio & Music, announced the news and explained how plans for the new station reflect the approach of aligning digital-only networks more closely with analogue 'sister' stations.

He also reiterated the corpration's commitment to improving DAB coverage, expanding the number of ways people can listen and driving innovation, such as 'HD sound'.

