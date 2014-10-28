The entire Napster catalogue will be at the disposal of 2015 A6, A7 and TT owners, including a wide range of audio books, tailored playlists and "many more features" from the service.

MMI Navigation Plus and the Audi connect function are required, with connection to the Napster service made possible using a SIM card located within the cars' infotainment systems.

Once you have selected the personal myAudi account, Napster can then be controlled thanks to the MMI connect app in the MEDIA tab – or Medien in the Audi TT.

Patric Niederländer, vice president of Business Development Europe at Rhapsody International, said: "Connectivity has become more and more important in daily life.

"People want to have their favourite music available everywhere at any time. The partnership with Audi connect is another important step in providing premium customers with even more comfort."

