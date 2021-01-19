Apple TV+ free trials extended until July 2021 – let the binge continue

With many of us having to stay at home, Apple has done the world a solid and extended the free trial period for Apple TV+ users for a second time, reports 9to5Mac.

The announcement means an Apple TV+ subscription that was set to expire anytime between now and June will instead expire in July 2021.

It also means that those who scored Apple TV+ free for a year when they bought a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac back in late 2019 could find themselves on the receiving end of up to nine months additional free access to Apple TV, worth £45 ($45, AU$72).

Apple announced the first Apple TV+ extension back in October 2020, stretching the first wave of free trials to February 2021. The company also handed out credit refunds to those customers on paid TV+ monthly plans during that period.

The new extension – until July 2021– sounds like a similar deal. Paying Apple TV+ subscribers and Apple One bundle subscribers will get £4.99 ($4.99, AU$7.99) credit for the February to June period.

There's no need to contact Apple – the company says it will notify all those eligible for a free Apple TV+ extension by email in the coming weeks.

Apple TV+ – the tech titan's answer to Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video – currently costs £4.99 ($4.99 / AU$7.99) a month and offers a host of Apple Original TV comedies, dramas, documentaries, thrillers and kids shows. Unlike other major streaming services, it doesn't also have a back catalogue of third-party content, but a lot of its exclusives are well worth a watch – For All Mankind is a good place to start.

Streaming services have proven a good way to alleviate cabin fever in recent months. Here's our take on the best streaming services movies and TV shows for every budget.

