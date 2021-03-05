Amazon slashes $50 off the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds

If noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are on your wish list, this $50 discount could come in handy. It gets you the five-star Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 for just $300 $250 at Amazon – their lowest price yet.

In 2020, Sennheiser took aim at the likes of Apple and Sony with its second-generation true wireless earbuds, earning a glowing review in the process. We couldn't help but praise their "refined sound", "lightweight design" and "comfortable fit".

Our advice? Head over to Amazon now and secure that $50 saving while you can...

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 $ 300 $250 at Amazon

We loved them so much, we gave them a What Hi-Fi? Award last year – and we love them even more with $50 off the MSRP. Solid noise-cancelling married to a musical, detailed and dynamic sound makes for an awesome pair of earbuds.View Deal

In our 2020 review of the Momentum True Wireless 2's, we highlighted their Award-winning sound, which is both "composed" and "mature". They offer an intuitive user experience and plenty of premium features including Bluetooth 5.1 aptX connectivity, effective noise cancelling and customisable touch controls.

Battery life is a solid seven hours with noise-cancelling activated. We found these buds to be extremely comfortable – they come with a range of silicone ear tips in varying sizes so you should be able to achieve a good seal.

Design-wise, they're a little smaller than the also-Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM3 buds and feel exceptionally well-crafted. Just what you'd expect from a highly-respected German audio manufacturer with a background in studio microphones and professional headphones.

And if that wasn't enough, you also get $50 off the MSRP right now at Amazon. Want to check out the competition first? Here's this week's best headphones deals, hand-picked by us.

